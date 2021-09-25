The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.96

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.96 and traded as high as $36.73. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 40,353 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

