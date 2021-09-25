Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.99

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.24. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 78,078 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $465.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.