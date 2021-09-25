Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.