Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $239.44 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $239.44 million and approximately $55.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00007191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

