Suretly 1-Day Volume Reaches $174.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $75,798.82 and approximately $174.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

