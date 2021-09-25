BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 18,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBTV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

