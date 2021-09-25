iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Shares Down 1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF)’s stock price were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.39 and last traded at $70.52. Approximately 12,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33.

