Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $104.59 million and $12.31 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00123725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044305 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

