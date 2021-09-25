Bondly (BONDLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $793,439.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00123725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BONDLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.