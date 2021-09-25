Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002547 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $166,969.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,262 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

