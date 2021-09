ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 3,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

