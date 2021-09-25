Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.19 and last traded at C$7.21. 291,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 606,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.