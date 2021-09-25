ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 2,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

