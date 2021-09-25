Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) traded down 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 14,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.