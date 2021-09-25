Boson Protocol Market Cap Hits $43.16 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00391099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.00973046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

