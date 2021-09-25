Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Castle has a market cap of $24,896.57 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00391099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.00973046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.