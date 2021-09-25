Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $782,481.75 and approximately $459,094.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00399558 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

