Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $2,911.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00108769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00147683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,705.68 or 1.00142495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.69 or 0.06778515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.16 or 0.00783587 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.