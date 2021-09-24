WOWswap (WOW) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $66,721.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00013877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00108236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00148204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.46 or 1.00042146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.27 or 0.06797780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00784980 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

