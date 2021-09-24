Minereum (MNE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,815.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $31,815.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00123249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044171 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,351,163 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

