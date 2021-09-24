VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0476 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00099817 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.72 or 0.99950366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,188,285 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.