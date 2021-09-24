Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$1.29 EPS

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.66) to ($7.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 785,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

