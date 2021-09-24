Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $791,198.40 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 218,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

