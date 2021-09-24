Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 569,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,477. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $99.89.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
