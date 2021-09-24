Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 569,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,477. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

