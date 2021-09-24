Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells 159 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $19,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $8,831.20.

NTRA stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 774,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,381. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.