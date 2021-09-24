Zacks Investment Research Lowers InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.06. 102,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

