Noir (NOR) Achieves Market Cap of $130,098.72

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $130,098.72 and approximately $210.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00165208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00546750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,532,389 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.