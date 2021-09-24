BidiPass Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $123,926.31 and $396.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00123318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044331 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

