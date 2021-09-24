Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 144,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

