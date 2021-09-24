Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REPX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. 8,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

