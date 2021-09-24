Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $87,961.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00148593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,604.86 or 1.00265807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.25 or 0.06830123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00785421 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

