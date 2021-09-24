Dai Market Cap Hits $6.30 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.30 billion and approximately $510.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00157212 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,299,404,507 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,404,018 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

