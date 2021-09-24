Arion Achieves Market Cap of $49,857.15 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $49,857.15 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00148593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,604.86 or 1.00265807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.25 or 0.06830123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00785421 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,679,094 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

