Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.16

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and $54.60 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00123862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

