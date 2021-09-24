Phantasma Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $73.04 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00098570 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,677.22 or 1.00027750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

