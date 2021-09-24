Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post $387.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.30 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791,198 shares of company stock valued at $256,313,908.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

