Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $170.26 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $170.26 million and $11.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00124045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044321 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 171,263,903 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

