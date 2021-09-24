$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce sales of $24.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 123,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,184. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

