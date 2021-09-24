GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $778,492.04

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $778,492.04 and $455.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.99 or 0.00358494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00098483 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.62 or 1.00022974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054591 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

