Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce $582.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $582.96 million. Entegris posted sales of $480.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 609,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,916. Entegris has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

