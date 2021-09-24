Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $6.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the lowest is $6.80 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,750 shares of company stock worth $89,709,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,440,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,622,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,100,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

