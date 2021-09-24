Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $491.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.20 million to $497.00 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $322.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $96,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. 156,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,026. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

