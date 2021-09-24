Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $0.15 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $483,743.65 and approximately $180,191.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

