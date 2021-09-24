Aleph.im Market Capitalization Reaches $44.76 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and $3.64 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

