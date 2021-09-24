Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $153.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00099680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.77 or 0.99938390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.08 or 0.00799100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00388535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00272115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005811 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,375,550 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

