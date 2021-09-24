Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.