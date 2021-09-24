$226.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $226.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.90 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 206,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $80.98.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

