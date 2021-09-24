Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 4,851 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 321,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

