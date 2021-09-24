Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 27,091 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 27,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CMCT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,909. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.