Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases 27,091 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 27,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $219,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,909. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

