Brian Hirsch Sells 123,518 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $38,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $15,103,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $7,073,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

